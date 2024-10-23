Huskies Beat Eagles Behind Foley’s 19.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Tuesday, October 22, 2024 the St. Cloud State volleyball team defeated the University of Minnesota Crookston 3-0. Senior outside hitter Kenzie Foley was dominant in the matchup earning 1 service ace and 19 kills.

The first set started closely but St. Cloud State pulled away to a 2 point lead.

After the Golden Eagles tied the game up at 13, the Huskies took the momentum and cruised to a 25-15 win with Foley tallying 7 kills.

St Cloud State got out to an early lead in set number 2 and soon had an 8 point lead. Some crucial kills by Ella Thompson and Hannah Bruskiewicz helped the Huskies secure their lead again, but it was a service ace from Keely Kurschner that helped the Huskies win the second set 25-20.

Minnesota Crookston started the third set strong getting out to a 4-2 lead. St. Cloud State then found their footing and Hannah Bruskiewicz racked up 6 more kills to help the Huskies win the third set 25-13. The 3-0 sweep of the Golden Eagles gives the Huskies their 13th win in a row.

Next Up: The Huskies head to South Dakota to face the Northern State Wolves this Friday at 6:00 PM.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Rozko.