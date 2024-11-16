Huskies Beat Mavericks 3-2 in OT.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud Minn.

-On Saturday, November 16 the St. Cloud State women’s hockey team defeated the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks 3-2. Sofianna Sundelin, Emma Gentry and Avery Farrell each had goals in the Huskies overtime win.

The Huskies got out to a hot start and controlled the first period but struggled to find the back of the net. After a scoreless first period, the Mavericks took a 1-0 lead just 3:52 in to the second period. However, The Huskies rallied and Emma Gentry capitalized on a scrum in front of the net to tie the game up 1-1 going into the second intermission.

Just under 6:30 into the Third period, Mankato once again scored to take the lead. Roughly four minutes later, Avery Ferrell netted one for the Huskies to tie things up and the game was headed to overtime. Just 24 seconds into the overtime period, Sofianna Sundelin scored the game winning goal just 24 seconds into the overtime period to give the Huskies their 8th win of the year.

Next Up: St Cloud State has a home and home series vs the Minnesota Gophers next weekend.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.