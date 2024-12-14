Huskies Beat Wolves Behind O’Reilly’s 31.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud Minn.

-The St. Cloud State women’s basketball team defeated the Northern State Wolves on Saturday December 14th earning their sixth win of the season.

Sophomore forward Abigail O’Reilly set a career high 31 points in the 75-72 win.

Abigail O’Reilly started things off for St. Cloud State getting their first four points. The Wolves soon had a 19-13 lead and even when St. Cloud’s Alayna Zarneke hit a three to get the Huskies back within one, the Wolves pulled away again leading 23-20 at the end of the first quarter.

Northern State maintained their lead in the second quarter until a three pointer from Jada Eggabrecht gave the Huskies a 31-29 advantage. St. Cloud State then was off and running as Jada Eggebrecht added 4 more points in the quarter. Abigail O’Reilly dominated things in the paint as well and St. Cloud State led 31-38 at the half.

After finishing the first half with 17 points, Abigail O’Reilly started strong again in the third quarter tallying 6 points and 2 rebounds in the first minute. The Huskies extended their lead and soon took a 59-50 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves slimmed their deficit to 1 point in the fourth quarter but the Huskies pulled away. Late in the quarter, Northern State closed the gap again and began to foul. St. Cloud State used their free throws wisely and was able to take a 75-72 win over the Northern State Wolves.

Next Up: The Huskies will take on the University of Mary at home on Tuesday, December 17th at 5:30 PM.