Huskies Blow Three Leads, Fall to UND in OT

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey dropped their second consecutive game to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday.

To open the first period, St. Cloud State and North Dakota took a cautious approach after things had broken down the day previous. After both teams killed early penalties, it would be a second North Dakota powerplay that saw Huskies forward Grant Ahcan score a shorthanded goal 12 seconds into the Fighting Hawks man advantage. The lead would hold going into the first frame.

The second set of 20 minutes saw the action open up. Jayden Perron would get UND on the board eight minutes in, evening the score at 1-1. Austin Burnevik would answer a SCSU powerplay four minutes later, tilting the score back to the Huskies. Unfortunately, Abram Wiebe would finally beat the Huskies potent penalty kill on a 5-on-4 chance minutes later, knotting the score at 2-2, which would hold heading into the final 20 minutes.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

In the final frame, the Huskies would start off hot, as less than two minutes in Barett Hall would put SCSU back in front, 3-2. North Dakota would push back once again, and SCSU would blow their third lead of the game when Fighting Hawks’ leading scorer Sacha Boisvert found the back of the net. North Dakota would keep pushing late, pushing their shot totals to nearly 40 on net, but SCSU netminder Gavin Enright would hold the game at 3. That bit of momentum faded quickly, as after a early 2-on-1 chance in overtime, North Dakota would put the game away with Jake Schmaltz scoring the fourth and decisive goal. With the loss, the Huskies only gather a single point on the weekend.

Up Next: St. Cloud State will play one singular game on Sunday, December 29th before wrapping up play on the calendar year. Carl Goenner and Alexander Fern will have the call for that game, which will be available on 88.1 FM KVSC.