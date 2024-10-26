Huskies Complete Homecoming Sweep of the Vikings

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey completed the sweep of the Augustana Vikings at the Brooks Center on Saturday night. After the pair of homecoming wins the Huskies move to 6-1-0 on the season.

As has been the case for the Huskies so far on the season, it was a tightly contested game. It would be Augustana who got the hot start, spending the majority of the first five minutes in the Huskies defensive zone. St. Cloud State would even the pace of the play over the final 15 minutes of the first frame, and they’d seize that advantage. Huskies captain Josh Luedtke found the back of the net for his first goal of the season, giving the Huskies their first lead of the night at the 3:44 mark. St. Cloud would carry that lead into the first intermission.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

As they have all series, Augustana would find a way to respond. Despite the pace of play continuing to be dictated by St. Cloud State, Vikings forward Owen Bohn would pot his third goal of the weekend, knotting the game at one. Four minutes later, the Huskies would throw the decisive counterpunch. Not wanting to miss out on the fun, the other Josh, transfer defenseman Josh Zinger would score his second of the weekend to give SCSU the lead for good. Augustana would continue to push over the final 20 minutes, including their first two powerplay tries on the weekend, but sophomore goalie Isak Posch was up to the task, stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

When it was all said and done, the Huskies found a way to make their coach happy. Brett Larson, the Head Coach for SCSU Men’s hockey said this on his two defensemen finding the back of the net, “It’s great. Huge. You need them to chip in and add to the offense, and I just thought our Defensemen overall had a really good offensive weekend.”

Up Next: St. Cloud State will welcome one of the nation’s top teams to the Brooks Center next week, the Boston College Eagles. Puck drop for game one on Friday is scheduled for 7:30, with Saturday’s game slated for 6:00. KVSC will have pregame coverage starting 30 minutes prior. Brian Moos and Alexander Fern will be on the call, where you can find the games online at kvsc.org, or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.