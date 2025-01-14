SCSU Defensemen Nominated For Hockey Humanitarian Award

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announced its 14 nominees for the 2025 Hockey Humanitarian Award on Tuesday afternoon. Among the nominees are Husky defensemen and captain Josh Luedtke, who will aim to be the 30th recipient of the award. The honor is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community at large through leadership in volunteerism. Finalists will be announced in February, with the winner being awarded on April 11, 2024.