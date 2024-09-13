Huskies Down Oilers as Thompson Sets New Career High.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / Houghton, Mich:

-On September 13 the St. Cloud State volleyball team defeated the Findlay Oilers 4 sets to 1 in their first game of the Up-North Tournament.. Ella Thompson recorded a career high 16 kills and Kenzie Foley added 16 as well. The Huskies started off hot and won the first set 25-12. The second set was closer, but the Huskies held the Oilers off and earned a 25-20 win to go up 2 sets to none. The third set was very tight and with a late scoring run, the Oilers won it 25-23. The fourth set started out close, but the Oilers soon had a three point lead thanks to some stellar play from Hannah Miller. However, Ella Thompson proceeded to score 5 kills in the set and the Huskies soon tied it up. St. Cloud State soon came away with a 3-1 win moving to 4-1 on the year.