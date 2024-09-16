Huskies Down Peacocks as Caputo Breaks School Record.

By Gideon Teuber / KVSC Sports Reporter / St. Cloud, Minn:

-On Friday, September 13, the St Cloud State Men’s soccer team defeated Upper Iowa. History was made as Phillip Caputo scored 9 points for St Cloud State, breaking the schools all time record. Caputo scored 4 goals with the third and fourth being scored only thirty seconds apart. The Huskies defended their home turf and earned a commanding victory over Upper Iowa, winning 7-2.

Next Up: The Huskies face The University of Jamestown on Tuesday, September 17th at Husky Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM with Brian Moos on the call and can be heard on 97.5 RadioX.