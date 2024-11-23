Huskies Drop Saturday Game To Colorado College, 1-0

Brian Moos / Program Director

Credit: Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

Coming off a 3-2 win over NCHC foe Colorado College, the Huskies aimed to collect a majority of conference points against the Tigers Saturday. They completed that goal, but with a somewhat disappointing scoreline. After three scoreless periods, Colorado College would find a game winner in overtime from freshman Philipe Blais-Savoie, giving the Tigers a 1-0 overtime win. Even with the loss the Huskies grabbed four of the available six NCHC points out in Colorado Springs.

For the majority of the game, it felt like the Huskies were playing from their own end. The Tigers won a large majority of faceoffs, 34-19, and that helped CC dictate the pace of play. As the game progressed, the Tigers kept inching closer and closer to a goal. Husky goaltender Isak Posch would drag SCSU to OT, adding a 34 save performance to one of the best goaltending seasons so far this year.

Credit: Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

SCSU Head Coach Brett Larson has lots of praise for his netminder, believing he can be a ceiling-raiser for the 2024-25 season. “He [Posch] gives us a chance every night. This is only going to get harder as we get deeper into league play. If we can keep growing as a team and he continues this play, it gives us a chance every time we step out on the ice.”

After a thrilling victory Friday, it seemed like the tank for SCSU was close to empty. “You could tell we expended a lot of energy tonight, our guys just didn’t have the legs, they did. [Colorado College] won a lot of races to loose pucks, won a lot of faceoffs, we had to hunker down and defend,” Larson on his teams’ play.

Keeping things positive though, Larson emphasized that this weekend was an overall positive. “I feel like our team gave it everything they had tonight and Posch gave us the point. Win four out of six points, win the pairwise points, it was a huge weekend for us,” said Larson.

SCSU now holds a record of (9-4-0) with nine conference points in the NCHC. The Huskies will not play next week. Their next game is at home on December 6 against Omaha. That game, along with all Husky men’s hockey can be found on 88.1 FM KVSC.