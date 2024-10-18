Huskies Drop Series Opener Against Michigan

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey dropped their first game of the season in a series-opening loss to the University of Michigan on Friday.

Despite the final scorecard reading 3-0 in favor of the Wolverines, the hockey game was tightly contested. Neither team would net a goal through the first two periods of play, with the first tally coming from Garrett Schifsky shorthanded early in the third period. The Wolverines would add their second goal at the midway point of the period via Michael Hage, and an empty net goal late would seal Michigan’s win later. Neither team would net a goal in 5-on-5 play, with the second goal coming in 4-on-4 action.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

The Huskies would total 21 shots on net without a goal while winning 47.1% of faceoffs. Austin Burnevik lead the team with four attempts on the net, while goaltender Isak Posch made 28 saves in the losing effort. They’d also rack up eight penalty minutes, the same as their counterpart. On the loss, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson would say, “It was a little bit frustrating because I thought we played a really good road game tonight.” He would add that he thought it was “A great environment and a great hockey game.”

Up Next: St. Cloud State will play the second game of the road series looking for a split against Michigan. Puck Drop for game two is slated for 6:00 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30. Carl Goenner and Alexander Fern will be on the call, where you can find the game online at kvsc.org, or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.