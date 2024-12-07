Huskies Fall in Sweet Sixteen.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud Minn.

-The St. Cloud State volleyball team was defeated 3-2 by the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos on Saturday, September 7th. Central Oklahoma advances to the elite eight while St. Cloud State’s season is over. Sydney Huck dominated the match tallying 14 kills and 11 digs for the Bronchos. Kenzie Foley led the way for St. Cloud State with 23 kills and 26 digs.

Kenzie Foley scored the first point of the game but Central Oklahoma then scored four straight points to take the lead. The Bronchos held the lead with a four point lead, but St. Cloud State climbed back and tied the game up at 21. The Huskies used the momentum from their climb to win set 1 25-22 while holding the Bronchos to a .051 hitting percentage.

Central Oklahoma got out to an early lead in set 2 once again. St. Cloud State came back and took a 13-12 lead, but Central Oklahoma responded and the game was soon tied at 15.

The Bronchos were resilient however, and after the teams continued to swapped leads, they eventually earned a 25-22 win in set number 2.

St. Cloud State got out to an early 3-0 lead in the third set. They soon found themselves with a 10-2 lead thanks to the work of Kenzie Foley and Hannah Bruskiewicz. St. Cloud State continued to dominate in the third set and cruised to a 25-13 win while holding the Bronchos to a .000 hitting percentage.

Central Oklahoma responded well in set four and after a slow start, found themselves with a 13-7 lead. St. Cloud State was able to slim their deficit to 4, but the Bronchos pulled away again. With 3 players each earning 3 kills, the Bronchos won set four 25-19.

The Bronchos controlled set five right from the beginning. Even when St. Cloud State tied the game up at 6, Jenna Karp and Sydney Huck dug deep and helped them take the lead again.

Central Oklahoma finished the game off with a 15-6 win in set 5 to defeat the Huskies 3-2 and advance the Bronchos to the elite eight.

The 2024 NCAA Central Region Volleyball All-Tournament Team:

Washburn: Austin Broadie

Concordia St. Paul: Emma Schmidt

St. Cloud State: Hannah Bruskiewicz

St. Cloud State: Kenzie Foley

St. Cloud State: Ella Thompson

St. Cloud State: Emma Berran

Central Oklahoma: Lindsey Houran

Central Oklahoma: Katie Le

Central Oklahoma: Jenna Karp

Central Oklahoma: Sydney Huck

Central Oklahoma: Mikaela Garvin