Huskies Fall to Rangers 69-63.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud Minn.

-The St. Cloud State women’s basketball team suffered a 69-63 loss to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers on Saturday, November 30th. St. Cloud’s Jada Eggebrecht totaled 21 points on the night, while Parksides’ Peighton Nelson finished with 23 points and was the game’s leading scorer.

Jada Eggebrecht got the Huskies off to a great start, hitting a three-pointer on the first shot of the game. Soon after, Alyssa Stamer hit back-to-back jumpers to get St. Cloud State got out to a 10-3 lead. After some back-and-forth play, Abigail O’Reilly grabbed an offensive rebound late in the first quarter. O’Reilly found Alana Zarneke who drained a jump shot to give the Huskies a 22-12 lead. After the first quarter ended with St. Cloud State leading 24-17, the Huskies missed 7 straight shots to begin the second. It took almost two minutes until Parkside’s Alli Hampel got the first points in the second quarter and the Rangers took control. After a couple of good buckets from Alana Zarneke, the score was tied at 31 a piece going into half-time.

The Rangers started fast in the third quarter, scoring five straight points and soon the fouls started to add up. The Huskies soon turned it on and the play evened out with both teams swapping buckets. Parkside’s Peighton Nelson was the difference maker, making 7 of eight free throws and adding a layup to tally 9 points in the quarter. The Rangers got on the board first in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies soon responded. With 8:56 to go, Jada Eggebrecht received a pass from Rachel Koettke and drained a three-pointer to get the Huskies within 3 points, 46-49.

St. Cloud State soon slimmed the deficit down to 2 points, then Sheridan Flauger successfully made two free throws and the Ranger lead only grew from then on out. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers moved on to defeat the St. Cloud State Huskies 69-63 behind Peighton Nelson’s 23 points.

The Huskies will now travel to North Dakota to play Minot State on Friday, December 6th at 5:30 PM.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.