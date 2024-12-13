Huskies Kept Quiet Against Hawks, Losing 2-0

Brian Moos | Program Director

On Friday, St. Cloud State men’s hockey would start their last NCHC series of 2024. They would start off on the wrong foot, losing to bitter foe North Dakota, 2-0. A solid first period from the Huskies would bring them to the second in a scoreless tie. The Fighting Hawks would seize control of the game in the second period. Pressure from the Hawks would increase after Cooper Wylie went to the penalty box. North Dakota wouldn’t score on the powerplay, but get a goal from transfer Carter Wilkie shortly after the Huskies regained full strength. The Huskies would not be able to battle back into the contest. SCSU would get intermittent chances in the third, but never cash in past goalie T.J. Semptimphelter.

The Huskies will play the Fighting Hawks again tomorrow night. Pregame on KVSC will start at 5:30 pm with puck drop at 6 pm.