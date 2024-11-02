Huskies Lose Saturday Contest to Boston College

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey dropped the second game of their two-game set against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday night. The loss marks the first time the Huskies have been swept on the year, and the first time they’ve lost back-to-back games going back to last season.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

The first period of play would kick off looking much the same as the contest the previous night. Both teams would generate opportunities, but it would be St. Cloud State finding the back of the net first. On a feed from Austin Burnevik, Huskies centerman Verner Miettinen would score his first of the season to give SCSU the 1-0 lead. After killing off what looked like a generous tripping call late in the first period, the Huskies would carry their lead into the first intermission.

The second period would see the brisk pace of play continue. Both teams would flounder with power play opportunities, but it would be Boston College getting the equalizer shortly after a man advantage expired. Graduate captain Eamon Powell would be the first Eagle to solve Isak Posch on the night, tying the game at one. St. Cloud State would push late in the period, but the contest would head into the final period tied at one apiece.

As the third period got underway, the pace of play remained high. Boston College would take their first and final lead of the night early in the period, with Gabe Perreault finding the back of the net. The Huskies would keep pushing after the goal, however, the game’s integrity would be tainted as some controversial no-calls from the NCHC officiating crew seemed to tip in favor of Boston College. As time winded down, a five minute major and game misconduct on Drew Fortescue would come a little to late, as a last second Huskies flurry was turned aside to help the Eagles hang on 2-1. Afterwards, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson chose to keep things positive, saying, “That was our best game of the year, by far. That’s the best hockey of the year, I’m sure the fans enjoyed it, there was so many good things this weekend that are definitely going to make our team better.”

Up Next: St. Cloud State will kick off conference play next week by welcoming in the Miami Redhawks to the Brooks Center. Puck drop for game one on Friday is scheduled for 7:30, with Saturday’s game slated for 6:00. KVSC will have pregame coverage starting 30 minutes prior. Brian Moos and Carl Goenner will be on the call, with Alexander Fern reporting iceside. You can find the games online at kvsc.org, or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.