Huskies Open Series vs Tigers with a 3-2 Win

Brian Moos / Program Director



St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey embarked on their first NCHC road trip of the year on Friday. Colorado College would host, setting up a matchup of predicted top-half NCHC teams. The Huskies would start the scoring from sophomore Verner Miettinen on the powerplay. Sophomore Tyson Gross would add onto the lead in the second period after a defensive mistake from CC. Although the Tigers would get one back, freshman Austin Burnevik would score the game winning goal in the second period, he continues to lead the Huskies in goals scored.

Credit: Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

Colorado College would score late with an extra attacker, but cutting the lead down to one did not give the Tigers enough juice to tie the game. The Huskies would collect all three points up for grabs in game one of the weekend. Five different Huskies would finish with a point, as their balanced attack helped make a statement in Colorado Springs. SCSU is now 9-3-0 on the season.

In a turn away from recent trends, the Huskies scored two goals on three powerplay chances. Heading into the weekend SCSU was just 9% on the man advantage. “I loved it [our powerplay], simple, we got pucks to the net on the first one and got rewarded for it. Burnevik made a great play on the second one,” said Head Coach Brett Larson.

The Huskies will look to tomorrow to finish the two-game series. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m. central with pregame on KVSC starting at 6:30 p.m.