Huskies Set for Homestand vs. Mercyhurst

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St Cloud State women’s hockey team will face off against Mercyhurst University on Friday, October 5 and Saturday, October 6 in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

These will be the first matchups between the two teams in St. Cloud since January 1, 2011.

The last time these two teams faced off ended with a 1-0 victory for St. Cloud in Erie Pennsylvania on October, 7, 2023. The 2-0 Huskies began the season with a sweep over Lindenwood University in Maryland Heights, Missouri. They were led by fifth year Senior, Emma Gentry who tallied 3 goals and 1 assist for four points on the weekend.

Mercyhurst began the season with a home series split against Colgate, falling 2-3 on September 27, and winning 4-3 on September 28 to enter this weekend with a record of 1-1. They are being led by Jordan Mattison in goal and Thea Johansson on offense who has 2 goals on the year so far.

You can listen to both games this weekend on the KVSC Sports Stream with Carl Goenner and Alexander Fern on the call.

Puck drop Friday is at 6:00 PM with pregame starting at 5:30 PM.

Pregame starts at 12:30 PM on Saturday with the action kicking off at 1:00 PM.