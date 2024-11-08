Huskies Set Program Record; 11 Unbeaten With 4-0 Win over Crookston

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud Minn:

-On November 7, 2024 the St. Cloud State women’s soccer team defeated the University of Minnesota Crookston 4-0. With goals from four different Huskies, this win sets a program record of 11 unbeaten games in a row.

St. Cloud State controlled the game right from the beginning and it wasn’t long before they found the back of the net. Just six minutes and 19 seconds into the game, Zoey Fanter received a pass from Brooke Quam in front of the net and scored to give the Huskies a 1-0 advantage. Later in the first half, freshman Delaney Weir netted her first career goal to give St. Cloud State a 2-0 lead at half time.

The Golden Eagles improved their defense in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to help them get back in the game. Two more goals from the St. Cloud State helped the Huskies move on to a 4-0 win in their final game of the season.

Next Up: The Huskies will face off against the University of Mary Marauders at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Husky Stadium in the Quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament.



Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics