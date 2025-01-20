Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 1/13-1/19

Scores

WREST | St. Cloud State 35, Minnesota State 3

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 0

MBB | St. Cloud State 93, Winona State 87

MHOCKEY | Arizona State 6, St. Cloud State 3

WBB | St. Cloud State 66, Winona State 41

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 2

WREST | St. Cloud State 32, Augustana 3

MBB | St. Cloud State 80, Minnesota State 75

WBB | Minnesota State 96, St. Cloud State 87

MHOCKEY | Arizona State 5, St. Cloud State 3

News

Huskies Swept By Conference Leading Arizona State

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey was swept by the conference-leading Arizona State Sun Devils at the Brooks Center last weekend.

Both games would see the Huskies within striking distance for the majority of both contests, with 5-minute stretches in each game dooming the Huskies. On Friday, defensive breakdowns late in the second period saw the Husky’s 3-1 lead turn into a 4-3 deficit before the period expired and an eventual 6-3 loss. On Saturday, a tightly contested 1-1 hockey game would once again be blown open by Arizona State, this time when a game misconduct penalty from Tyson Gross saw the Sun Devils score three times on the 5 minute penalty. St. Cloud State would pull within one in the third, but a empty net goal late doomed SCSU to a 5-3 loss, and their second consecutive sweep. St. Cloud State travels to Omaha to take on the Mavericks

Huskies Sweep Bemidji State

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey rebounded after getting swept last week by defending home ice against the Bemidji State Beavers.

Game one would see a dominant effort from the Huskies. Backed by goals Alice Sauriol and Emma Gentry and a career-first tally from freshman defenseman Siiri Yrjölä (Siri You-Ray-Luh), the Huskies shut the Beavers 3-0.

The next day, Bemidji State would find the back of the net early, and they’d do it twice. Trailing 2-0 after the first period, St. Cloud State would find the evening goals from Siiri Yrjölä (Siri You-Ray-Luh) and Laura Zimmermann, before a goal from Sofianna Sundelin in the last minute of the game gave SCSU the 3-2 victory, and their first series sweep of 2025.

Men’s Basketball Knocks Off Mavericks 80-75

St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball capped off their weekend road trip with an 80-75 win against the reigning NSIC Champions Minnesota State last Saturday afternoon. The game was a closely contested one, with the Huskies lead only sitting a single point with less than a second to go, but backed by a 23-point outburst from Luke Winkel, the Huskies snapped their eight-game losing streak to Mankato and moved to 12-8 on the season.

Women’s Basketball Falls In Mankato

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball was defeated 96-87 by No. 10 Minnesota State Mankato last Saturday evening. The Huskies would fall behind early, with the Mavericks capturing an early 17-2 lead. The lead would balloon to over 20 before a 37-point explosion in the third from St. Cloud State, but the lead for the 10th best team in the nation never fell under seven. With the loss, the Huskies sit at 10-7.

Looking Forward

1/24 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Sioux Falls (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.)

1/24 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Omaha (Omaha, NE, 7:00 p.m.)

1/24 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Sioux Falls (Halenbeck Hall, 7:30 p.m.)

1/25 | WTRACK – Jack Johnson Classic (Minneapolis, MN, 10:30 a.m.)

1/25 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. Augustana (St. Cloud, MN, NA)

1/25 | WREST – St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska Kearney (Kearny, 12:00 p.m.)

1/25 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Wisconsin (Madison, WI, 2:00 p.m.)

1/25 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Southwest Minnesota State (Halenbeck Hall, 3:30 p.m.)

1/25 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Southwest Minnesota State (Halenbeck Hall, 5:30 p.m.)

1/25 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Omaha (Omaha, NE, 7:00 p.m.)

1/25 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Wisconsin (Madison, WI, 4:00 p.m.)



