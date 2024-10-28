Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 10/21-10/27

Scores

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota-Crookston 0

MSOC | Roosevelt 1, St. Cloud State 0

WSOC | St. Cloud State 1, Southwest Minnesota State

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Northern State 0

WHOCKEY | St. Thomas 1, St. Cloud State 1

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Augustana 3

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, St. Thomas 1

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, MSU Moorhead 0

MSOC | St. Cloud State 3, Illinois Springfield 2

WSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Sioux Falls 1

News

9/21 – Three Huskies Earn Weekly Awards

St. Cloud State saw three of their athletes take home weekly conference honors last week. The first was St. Cloud State Women’s volleyball’s fifth-year outside hitter Kenzie Foley, who took home the NSIC Offensive Player of The Week award for the fifth time this season. On the hockey side, both men’s and women’s hockey goalie representatives took home their respective honors. Freshman goaltender Emilia Kyrkkö was named WCHA goaltender of the week after making a career high 45 saves against No. 2 Ohio State, leading the Huskies to a shootout victory against the defending national champions. On the men’s side, Sophmore goaltender Isak Posch was named NCHC goaltender of the week after being key in the Huskies split in Ann Arbor against the Wolverines.

9/25 – Huskies Volleyballs Sweeps Three Series

St. Cloud State Volleyball continued their dominance last week with a trio of sweeps over Minnesota-Crookston, Northern State, and MSU Moorhead. With a season record of 18-2, the Huskies have their best record through 20 games in a season in program history. They’ve won in 15 straight matches, eight of which came from nationally ranked teams, and swept 11 of their last 13 contests. The Huskies also remain undefeated in NSIC conference play.

9/25 & 9/26 – Huskies Take Four Points in Series With St. Thomas

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey split their home & home series with the St. Thomas Tommies this past weekend. Game one would see the Huskies get off to a slow start, only scoring their first goal when junior forward Avery Farrell found the back of the net with a little over 5 minutes left in the game. The Huskies would be unable to find the net in both overtime and the subsequent shootout, surrendering the extra confrence point to St. Thomas.

However, SCSU would bounce back in game two. Back at the Brooks Center, the Huskies dominated the Tommies for the majority of the game, outshooting them 36-15, and winning the game 3-1. Freshman goaltender Emilia Kyrkkö did not allow an even strength goal, while Fifth year forward Abby Promersberger, redshirt sophomore forward Laura Zimmermann, and sophomore forward Greta Henderson all put pucks in the back of the net for SCSU.

9/25 & 9/26 – Huskies Sweep Augustana In Homecoming Series

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey continued their hot to the season by sweeping the Augustana Vikings at the Brooks Center this past weekend. On Friday, the Huskies and Vikings would play a tightly contested, high-flying contest, but it would be St. Cloud native senior forward Nick Portz finding the back of the net twice in the Huskies 4-3 win.

For game two, it would be the two Husky defensemen that share the same name to power the St. Cloud offense. Huskies captain Josh Luedtke would score late in the first to give the Huskies the lead and transfer Josh Zinger would add his second goal of the weekend to give the Huskies the lead for good. Sophmore goaltender Isak Posch was strong in net for the Huskies, stopping 26/27 shots in the 2-1 win.

9/27 – Huskies Snap 5 Game Losing Streak

St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer snapped their five-game losing streak by toppling Illinois Springfield on Sunday afternoon. In his second game since returning from injury, Huskies star Phillip Caputo was the difference maker, scoring his fourth game-winning goal of the season, bringing his season total in points to 30. With the win, SCSU is back to even in conference play at 5-5.

9/27 – Huskies Soccer Wins Their 4th Straight

St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer won their fourth straight game, backed by a late goal in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 victory over Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon. Earlier in the game, redshirt freshman Gabby Zugel found the back of the net for the first score, while it was Sophomore forward Linsey Trapino who scored the game-winner. SCSU will finish up the season with a pair of home games next week.

Looking Forward

10/30 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. South Dakota State (Brookings, SD, 6:00 p.m.)

10/30 | WREST – St. Cloud State Red & Black Scrimmage (Halenbeck Hall, 7:00 p.m.)

11/1 | SWIM – Coyote Invite (Rochester, MN)

11/1 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. UW-Parkside (Kenosha, WI, 2:30 p.m.me)

11/1 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Wisconsin (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 3:00 p.m.) (Radio X)

11/1 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. UMary (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m.)

11/1 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Winona State (Husky Stadium, 6:00 p.m.)

11/1 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Boston College (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7:30 p.m.) (KVSC)

11/2 | WREST – Yellowjacket Open (Rochester, MN)

11/2 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Wisconsin (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 1:00 p.m.) (TBD)

11/2 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Lubbock Christian University (Canyon, TX, 1:30 p.m.)

11/2 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Minot State (Halenbeck Hall, 2:00 p.m.)

11/2 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Boston College (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m.) (KVSC)



