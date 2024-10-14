Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 10/7-10/13

Scores

WXC | Bob Waxlax Invitational – 2nd Place

MSOC | Saginaw Valley State 3, St. Cloud State 0

WSOC | St. Cloud State 1, UMary 0

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Augustana 0

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 1, Bemidji State 0

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 4, Bemidji State 3

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Wayne State 2

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 0

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 2

MSOC | Davenport 2, St. Cloud State 1

WSOC | St. Cloud State 1, Minot State 1

News

10/7 – Caputo and Atia win GLIAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week

St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer swept the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player (GLIAC) of the Week awards for the second straight week. Philip Caputo earned Offensive Player of the Week and Ramy Atia earned Defensive Player of the Week. It was the second straight player of the week honor for Caputo, third overall, and second honor for Atia.

10/7 – Foley and Thompson Win NSIC Players of the Week

St. Cloud State Volleyball’s Fifth-year outside hitter Kenzie Foley and redshirt junior middle blocker Ella Thompson earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Player of the Week honors last week. Foley was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Thompson was crowned. Defensive Player of the Week. It is the 10th time in Foley’s career earning Conference honors, and third time this season. Thompson earned NSIC honors for the first time in her career and conference honors for the second time, her first being coming when she was a member of South Dakota State.

10/7 – Kyrkkö Tabbed As WCHA Goaltender of the Week

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey freshman goaltender Emilia Kyrkkö was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Goaltender of the Week last week. Her first collegiate award came following her performance in the series-clinching shutout of No. 15 Mercyhurst that Saturday. That game was her collegiate debut, where she saved all 21 shots she faced.

10/7 – Posch Tabbed As NCHC Goaltender of the Week

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey sophomore goaltender Isak Posch was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Week last week. Posch recorded his second career shutout and made 34 saves in a 1-0 season-opening win over St. Thomas last Sunday. The award was his second career weekly honor.

10/8 – Women’s Basketball Projected 5th in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball has been picked to finish 5th in the 2024-25 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, with Junior guard Jada Eggebrecht being named the Huskies preseason player to watch. Last season, the Huskies finished 7th in the NSIC standings after finishing with an 18-10 overall record with a 14-8 record in conference play. They have reached the NSIC Tournament for 12 consecutive seasons.

10/8 – St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball Picked 9th in NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball is projected to finish 9th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Sophomore guard Lucas Morgan was named the player to watch for the Huskies. SCSU will look to take another step forward this year, with Head Coach Quincy Henderson entering his third season with the Huskies, and coming off a NSIC tournament birth last year.

10/8 – Foley Wins AVCA DII National Player of the Week

St. Cloud State Volleyball fifth-year outside hitter Kenzie Foley was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II National Player of the Week. She is just one of four Huskies named as AVCA DII National Player of the Week in program history, and is the only Husky to be honored more than once in her career.

10/8 – Men’s Soccer Earns First-Ever National Ranking

St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer earned their first national ranking in program history last week off the backs of their longest winning streak in program history. Huskies jumped to No. 13 in the nation following their 2-0 victory against Northern Michigan and their 1-0 victory against Roosevelt the week previous.

10/11 – Saginaw Valley State hands Huskies First Loss in 7 Games

No. 13 St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer lost for the first time in over a month as they were shutout by Saginaw Valley State 3-0. The Cardinals picked up the first goal of the game at the 16 minute mark. The Huskies would concede a second and third tally, and failed to find the back of the net themselves. SCSU were dominated defensively the entire game by the Cardinal defense, being held to five shots on the game, with only one coming on goal.

10/11 – Foley & St. Cloud State Volleyball Pick Up 9th Straight Win

No. 5 St. Cloud State Volleyball picked up their ninth consecutive victory with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 victory against Augustana last Friday evening. Fifth-year outside hitter Kenzie Foley led the match in kills with 12 and by reaching double-digit kills, became the program’s all-time leader in double-digit kill matches, passing former teammate and three-time All-American Lindsey Rachel. Foley also recorded six digs, a solo block, and a block assist.

10/11 – 10/12 – Huskies Men’s Hockey Sweep Series Over Against Bemidji State

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey continued their strong start to the season as they swept the Bemidji State Beavers in a home-and-home series. SCSU would win game one at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center by a score of 4-3 where they got scoring from all over the ice. Freshman Forward Austin Burnevik (BURN-A-VICK) scored the first two goals for SCSU on Friday. Ethan AuCoin (A-COIN) followed with a goal of his own, and Thor Byfuglien (BUFF-LIN) tallied the game-winner as SCSU would win 4-3 in game one.

Game two was also a close affair with the Huskies securing the sweep in a 3-2 win at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Austin Burnevik would score his third goal of the weekend to open the scoring on the powerplay in the first period. Bemidji State would tie it but the Huskies would increase their lead with Barrett Hall and Colin Ralph adding goals. BSU would threaten to tie it late, but Sophomore goaltender Isak Posch came up big in the final seconds and helped SCSU secure the sweep, and stay as the lone undefeated team in Minnesota College Hockey.

10/14 – Austin Burnevik Named NCHC Rookie of The Week

Following his strong weekend against Bemidji State, freshman forward Austin Burnevik has been tabbed as the NCHC Rookie of the Week by the conference. Burnevik finished this weekend’s series vs Bemidji State with three goals, two assists, and a +4 plus/minus. He is the first Husky to produce three goals and five points through the first three games of the season since Patrick Newell had six points in 2018-19. His three goals and five points on the season lead the team.

10/12 – St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey Sweeps Bemidji State

St. Cloud State Women’s hockey, led by sophomore forward Alice Sauriol’s two game winning goals. swept their in-state rival Bemidji State this past weekend. The Huskies also recorded back-to-back shutouts with the wins. Fifth-year goaltender Sanni Ahola made 13 saves for her second shutout in the 1-0 victory in game 1, Freshman goaltender Emilia Kyrkkö (KUH-REE-KOH) made 18 saves in the 2-0 win the following day. With the pair of victories, the Huskies continue their best start in team history, improving to 6-0-0 for the first time in the history of the program.

10/12 – Huskies Takedown No. 6 Wayne State in 5 Set Thriller

No. 5 St. Cloud State Volleyball won their 10th consecutive match as they defeated No. 6 Wayne State in a five thriller Saturday afternoon. Fifth-year outside hitter Kenzie Foley led the match with a record-setting 34 kills to go along with 14 digs, three block assists, and two aces. The 34 kills were the most in a single game in program history as she broke her own record of 32 kills she set last year. The Huskies remain perfect in NSIC play.

Looking Forward

10/17 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (Duluth, MN, 6:00 p.m. CT)

10/18 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Ohio State (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m. CT) (Radio X)

10/18 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI, 6:00 p.m. CT) (KVSC)

10/18 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Moorhead (Husky Stadium, 6:00 p.m. CT)

10/18 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Davenport (Husky Stadium, 8:00 p.m. CT)

10/19 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Ohio State (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 1:00 p.m. CT) (Radio X)

10/19 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (Halenbeck Hall, 2:00 p.m. CT)

10/19 | WXC – Tori Neubauer Invitational (West Salem, WI, 11:00 a.m. CT)

10/19 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI, 6:00 p.m. CT) (KVSC)

