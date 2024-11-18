Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 11/11-11/17

Scores

WSOC | UMary 2, St. Cloud State 1

MBB | Concordia-St. Paul 115, St. Cloud State 104

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Winona State

WHOCKEY | Minnesota State 4, St. Cloud State 1

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota State 2

News

11/4 – Huskies Represented in GLIAC Yearly Awards

Four St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer players have earned All-Conference Honors from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, despite the early exit from postseason competition. Senior Philip Caputo was named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year as well as being named to the First Team All-GLIAC. Caputo lead the GLIAC in shots on goal, points, goals, as well as breaking multiple program records throughout the year. In addition to Caputo, Seniors Noah Eklund and Nolan Pratumwon were named to Second Team All-GLIAC, as well as Redshirt-sophomore Andrew Holmes being named an All-GLIAC Honorable Mention. Lastly, Head Coach Sean Holmes was also named GLIAC Coach of the Year following the Huskies program-best season.

11/14 – Men’s Basketball Falls In High Scoring Affair

St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball dropped their second straight game last Thursday night, falling 115-104 to Concordia-St. Paul in their home opener. Concordia-St. Paul’s Antwan Kimmons nearly broke a school record, scoring 43 points in the win. St. Cloud State was led by Jamiir Allen and Nate Dahl, who both posted career highs in points, at 26 and 20 respectively. On the game, the Golden Bears shot 62% from the field and 52% from three-point range, proving to be too much for St. Cloud State’s defense. The Huskies are now 2-3 on the season, and take on Northland College Saturday.

11/14 – Lucht Wins NSIC Award

St. Cloud State Swim & Dive senior Ruthie Lucht was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Swimmer of the Week last Tuesday. The award comes off the back of her performance in the meet against St. Thomas, where Lucht earned a first-place finish in the 1000 freestyle (10:28.82) and second in the 500 freestyle (5:09.78). The 1000 free time is the fastest time posted in the NSIC this season by 14 seconds, while the 500 free time ranks second in the NSIC this season.

11/15 – Huskies Finish Up NSIC Conference Play

St. Cloud State Volleyball swept Winona State last Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud to clinch a perfect conference play record. As with much of the season, Fifth-year outside hitter Kenzie Foley had a match-high 14 kills and seven digs, leading SCSU to their 20th straight victory. It is the first time since 1985 that the Huskies have finished the regular season with a perfect conference record, and are the third NSIC team to finish undefeated since 2011.

11/16 – Huskies Complete Comeback Against Mankato

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Minnesota State Mavericks last Saturday. The Huskies, who had fallen 4-1 to MSU the day before, bounced back in a dramatic way at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

After a scoreless first period, Minnesota State took the lead in the second, but St. Cloud State answered with a goal from graduate forward Emma Gentry. The game was tied again in the third when junior forward Avery Farrell scored on a rebound off a shot from senior defender Grace Wolfe.

With the score deadlocked at 2-2 after regulation, St. Cloud State capitalized on a power play to begin overtime, with sophomore Sofianna Sundelin sealing the win with a game-winning goal less than two minutes into the extra period, giving the Huskies a two-point victory.

Looking Forward

11/18 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Upper Iowa (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m. CT)

11/19 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Sioux Falls (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m. CT)

11/21 – 11/24 | WSOC – NCAA First & Second Rounds (TBD)

11/22 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota (Minneapolis, 6:00 p.m. CT)

11/22 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College (Colorado Springs, 8:00 p.m. CT)

11/23 | WREST – Wisconsin Open (Kenosha, 9:00 a.m. CT)

11/23 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Michigan Tech (Halenbeck Hall, 12:00 p.m. CT)

11/23 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Northland College (Halenbeck Hall, 2:00 p.m. CT)

11/23 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota (Minneapolis, 3:00 p.m. CT)

11/23 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College (Colorado Springs, 7:00 p.m. CT)

11/24 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Northern Michigan (Halenbeck Hall, 12:00 p.m. CT)