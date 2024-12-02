Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 11/25 – 12/1

Scores

MBB | Michigan Tech 88, St. Cloud State 70

WHOCKEY | Union 2, St. Cloud State 2 (SOL)

WHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 2, Union 1

WBB | UW-Parkside 69, St. Cloud State 63

News

Huskies Named Region Host

St. Cloud State Volleyball will be hosting an NCAA Division II Volleyball Regional Tournament for the first time in program history. zthe 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament field of 64 was announced last on Monday, with the The No. 2 Huskies earning the No. 1 seed in the Central Region.

SCSU will play the No. 8 seed Ouachita Baptist on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud.

Caputo Named Midwest Player of the Year

St. Cloud State senior forward Philip Caputo was named Midwest Region Player of the Year as announced by the Conference Commissioners Association (CCA) last week. The Eagan, Minn. native continues to rack up honors after his historic season with the Huskies where he led the Midwest region in points (32), goals (13), and game-winning goals (5) while finishing third in assists (6). Throughout the season, Caputo also broke multiple single season program records including points, goals, assists, and game-winning goals. The Huskies star has also been honored with GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-GLIAC, and GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week (x3). Caputo is the first Husky in program history to earn a regional award.

Men’s Basketball Falls to Michigan Tech

St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball fell 88-70 to Michigan Tech last Wednesday. The rival Huskies in Michigan Tech put together a hot shooting night as they shot 51% from the field and partnered that with 50% from three on 14 makes. Lucas Morgan led SCSU in scoring with a season-high of 18 points, but shooting 41% on field goals doomed to Huskies to their fourth loss of the season, snapping their two game winning streak. SCSU will be back in action on Friday, December 6th, when they travel to Minot State to battle the Beavers.

Women’s Basketball Loses Close Game To UW-Parkside

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball lost their second consecutive game to Wisconsin-Parkside last Saturday. Despite the Huskies jumping out to a fast start with a 10-3 run, the Huskies would go cold after the first quarter. Junior guard Jada Eggebrecht added a season-high of 21 for the Huskie, but SCSU would end the day with a 69-63 loss, shooting a measly .310 from the field, and .688 on free throws.

Women’s Hockey Battles in Thanksgiving Weekend Series

St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey followed their upset win over the Minnesota Gophers last week by traveling to New York for a series against Union over Thanksgiving weekend. Game one would be a bit of a disappointment for the Huskies, as they outshot the Garnett Chargers 33-13, but would fall after eight rounds in a shootout after an official 2-2 regulation tie.

The following Saturday, the Huskies dominance would be rewarded. SCSU held Union to just two shots on net through the first two periods, and goals from Sophomore forward Sofianna Sundelin and fifth year forward Avery Myers would be all the Huskies needed. Union would score with less than a minute left in the game, but the Huskies would leave New York with the majority of the points from the weekend tilt.

St. Cloud State will close out the first half of their season with a home series against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth this weekend.

Looking Forward

12/5 – 12/7 | SWIM – Rochester Invite (Rochester, MN)

12/5 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Ouachita Baptist (Halenbeck Hall, 7:00 p.m. CT)

12/6 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 3:00 p.m. CT)

12/6 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Minot State (Minot, N.D., 5:30 p.m. CT)

12/6 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Minot State (Location, 7:30 p.m. CT)

12/6 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Omaha (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7:30 p.m. CT)

12/7 | WREST – Dragon Open (Moorhead, MN)

12/7 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 1:00 p.m. CT)

12/7 | WTRACK – Battle For The Paddle (Halenbeck Hall Fieldhouse, 1 p.m. (Field) | 2:30 p.m. (Track))

12/7 | WBB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Crookston (Crookston, MN, 3:30 p.m. CT)

12/7 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Crookston (Crookston, MN, 5:30 p.m. CT)

12/7 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Omaha (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m. CT)

12/8 | WREST – St. Cloud State vs. Sioux Falls (Hallenbeck Hall, 2:00 p.m. CT)