Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 11/4-11/10

Scores

WSOC | St. Cloud State 4, Minnesota Crookston 0

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota State 0

WBB | St. Cloud State 68, Central Oklahoma 63

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Miami 2

WREST | Luther College Open – 7 Titles

WXC | NCAA Central Regional Championships – 23rd place

MSOC | Purdue Northwest 3, St. Cloud State 0

MBB | St. Cloud State 79, Central Missouri 73

WBB | St. Cloud State 63, Washburn 51

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Concordia-St. Paul 1

MHOCKEY | St. Cloud State 3, Miami 1

MBB | Pittsburg State 73, St. Cloud State 67

News

11/7 – Women’s Soccer Closes Regular Season

St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer ended their regular season with a 4-0 win over Minnesota Crookston last Thursday. The Huskies had four different players score goals, including three who scored their first career goals. Goalkeeper Meria Orahm also recorded her seventh shutout of the season. With the win, SCSU clinched home-field advantage for the NSIC Quarterfinals, which is set for Monday, November 11th at 2:00 p.m.

11/9 – Huskies Compete at NCAA Regionals

St. Cloud State Cross Country ran to a 23rd place team finish at the 2024 NCAA Central Region Cross Country Championships on Saturday. The Huskies improved by six places as a team from the 2023 NCAA Central Region Championships and were the ninth NSIC team, one place better than at the conference meet in late October.

Seniors Cambrie Kowal and Greta Freed led the Huskies in the final cross-country race of their careers. Kowal crossed the line in 23:06.8 to place 97th, a personal best. Freed was the second for the Huskies, placing a regional meet-best 107th place at 23:19.0.

With that, The Huskies Cross Country season has concluded. The indoor track and field season will begin in December, with the full schedule becoming available in the coming weeks.

11/9 – Huskies Beat Washburn State

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball picked up their second victory of the season as they beat Washburn 63-51 Saturday. SCSU outscored Washburn 19-7 in the third quarter to pull away, as well as a stifling defense, where the Huskies forced 28 turnovers and held Washburn to 39.6% from the field and 28.6% from three. St. Cloud State tallied 25 points off those 28 turnovers. St. Cloud State will be back in action, looking to stay undefeated on November 23 as they host Michigan Tech at Halenbeck Hall.

11/9 – Huskies Fall in GLIAC Quarterfinals

St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer was defeated 3-0 in the GLIAC Quarterfinals against Purdue Northwest on Saturday. The potent Huskies offense was held in check the entirety of the game as they could only muster seven shots in the game with only one landing on goal. Purdue Northwest would pot a goal early with a 5th-minute strike, and two on late rushes as the Huskies looked for an equalizer. With the loss, men’s soccer has seen their season come to a conclusion.

11/9 – St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Sweeps Miami

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey picked up five points on the weekend following a pair of victories over the Miami Redhawks at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The pair of games opened National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) play, with Friday’s game being a 3-2 overtime victory, which saw Junior forward Grant Achan score two goals, including the game-winner. It would be Freshman forward Austin Burnevik scoring a pair on Saturday, with the Huskies toppling the Redhawks 3-1. St. Cloud State isn’t in action this coming week.

11/9 – Volleyball Wraps Up Regular Season NSIC Title

Following a sweep over Minnesota State and a 3-1 victory over #8 Concordia-St. Paul, St. Cloud State Volleyball has clinched the regular season NSIC title. It was the first time since October 12th that the Huskies had lost a set, but with the two victories, the Huskies moved to 23-2 on the season and remained undefeated in conference play at 19-0. The Huskies wrap up their regular season schedule with a home match next Friday against Winona State, which will serve as senior night. The program will honor four seniors for their contributions over the last four-plus years. First serve is set for 6 p.m. from Halenbeck Hall.

11/9 – Huskies Place 28 At Luther College Open

Number 1 St. Cloud State Wrestling returned to action last Saturday as they participated in the Luther College Open. The Huskies captured seven titles, with six coming at the elite division, and placed 28 total wrestlers during the event. In the elite division, Dominic Ducato, Joel Jesuroga, Sam Spencer, Bryce FitzPatrick, Dominic Murphy, and La’Ron Parks all captured titles. For more detailed results you can visit scsuhuskies.com.

Looking Forward

10/11 | WSOC (NSIC Tournament) – St. Cloud State vs. UMary (Husky Stadium, 2:00 p.m. CT)

10/14 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (Eau Claire, WI)

10/14 | MBB – St. Cloud State vs. Concordia St. Paul (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m. CT)

10/15 | WSOC – NSIC Semifinals (TBD

10/15 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (Eau Claire, WI

10/15 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Winona State (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m. CT)

10/15 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Mankato (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m. CT)

10/16 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. MSU Mankato (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 3:00 p.m. CT)