Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap 7/29 – 8/4

News

Women’s Hockey – Both Noora Räty and Emily Ach have been added to the St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey staff. Head coach Brian Idalski announced the move last Friday, with both women slotting into the assistant coaching role for the 2024-2025 season.

Räty was often been considered one of the best goaltenders in the world throughout her career, and will bring a wealth of experience to the Huskies team. The Finland native has featured on multiple Olympic teams, medaled at IIHF championships numerous times, and had a steady level of success across the collegiate and professional levels. She spent last season as a goalie coach in the Chinese Women’s Ice Hockey League, where her team won the inaugural championship.

Ach is a familiar face to the SCSU hockey landscape. She returns to St. Cloud after spending the previous season as an assistant coach at Mercyhurst University. Before her time at Mercyhurst, she spent two seasons as the SCSU Women’s Hockey Operations and Video Coordinator Graduate Assistant. The Brooklyn Park native also enjoyed a successful at Augsburg University, where she won All-MIAC honors her senior season.

Men’s Hockey – The NCHC has announced that Media Day will take place on September 12th. The home of the Frozen Face Off, The Excel Energy Center, will be the home for the activities. Each team will send one player representative as well as their head coach. Conference and Officiating representatives will also be present. The 12th season of NCHC hockey will be highlighted with the new addition of Arizona State.

Men’s Hockey – The NCHC has announced a 10-team playoff format starting. Starting in 2027 and beyond, the top five seeds will host the bottom five seeds in the first round of the NCHC Playoffs in a best-of-three series. In the following round, the five remaining teams will be re-seeded, with the two lowest remaining seeds playing a single-game quarterfinal on a Friday night at the site of the No. 1 seed. The next night, both NCHC Semifinals will take place with the No. 1 seed hosting the winner of the quarterfinal game and the No. 2 seed welcoming the No. 3 seed. The championship game will take place a subsequent weekend with the highest remaining seed being the host. The winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Looking Forward

The Huskies kick off sporting activities on Thursday, August 22nd.

8/22 – Home – Huskies Women’s Soccer vs. Carleton College (7:00 P.M. CDT)

8/23 – Home – Huskies Men’s Soccer vs. St. Johns (7:00 P.M. CDT)

8/24 – Home – Huskies Women’s Soccer vs. College of St. Benedict (7:00 P.M. CDT)