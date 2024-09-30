Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap – 9/23 – 9/29

Scores

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, #9 Concordia St. Paul 0

WSOC | Augustana 1, St. Cloud State 0

WHOCKEY | (Exhibition) St. Cloud State 4, Manitoba 1

MSOC | St. Cloud State 4, #9 UW-Parkside 3

WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 0

MSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Purdue Northwest 0

WSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Wayne State 0

News

9/23 – Primerano Named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer junior forward Ellie Primerano was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) offensive player of the week last week. Primerano notched tallies in both of the Huskies’ games that week and added an assist to make in a five-point weekend. It was the third time in her career she had earned the honor.

9/25 – St. Cloud State Sweeps #9 Concordia St. Paul

#12 St. Cloud State toppled #9 Concordia St. Paul on Tuesday, September 24, behind senior Kenzie Foley’s record-breaking day. She broke the program’s all-time record in points and kills, passing all-time, passing Kathy Davis. The Huskies would sweep CSP after a 30-28 first set, marking the first the Huskies had swept the Golden Bears in program history.

9/27 – Huskies Fall in Augustana

St. Cloud State women’s soccer lost a close contest in South Dakota on Friday. Both teams only mustered four shots on target, but a header in the 65th minute would doom the Huskies to a 1-0 loss. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Merial Orham would record three saves in the losing effort.

9/27 – Men’s Soccer Tops UW-Parkside 4-3

Backed by senior midfielder Phillip Caputo’s hat trick, St. Cloud State men’s soccer defeated #21 UW-Parkside 4-3 on Saturday. Sophomore forward Eduardo Balduino added a goal off the bench, and senior goalkeeper Amy Atia made three saves in the victory. St. Cloud State remains undefeated in conference play.

9/28 – Huskies Sweep Beavers

St. Cloud State women’s volleyball swept the Beavers on their home court 3-0 on Saturday. It was a dominant effort for the Huskies, where they limited their opposition to 19 kills all game. Fifth year outside hitter Kenzie Foley lead the way with a double-double, and redshirt junior middle blocker Ella Thompson recorded 10 kills on 16 swings. With the victory, St. Cloud State remains undefeated in conference play.

9/29 – Huskies Compete in Red & Black Scrimmage

St. Cloud State men’s hockey competed in their annual Red & Black scrimmage on Sunday. The Huskies played two shortened simulated periods, a simulated 5-on-4 and 3-on-3 overtime for the practice. The team opens play on the season with an exhibition against the University of Minnesota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday.

9/29 – Huskies Down Wayne State

St. Cloud State women’s soccer toppled Wayne State 2-0 on Sunday. Sophomore defender Grace Olson found the back of the net for a new career high in goals, scoring in the 2nd and 14th minutes. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Merial Orahm notched her third shutout and fourth win in the victory, with the Huskies improving to 15-2-1 all-time versus Wayne State. The Huskies will be back in action on Friday, hosting Concordia St. Paul at Husky Stadium.

Looking Forward

10/1 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota-Duluth (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m CT)

10/2 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Northern Michigan (Marquette, MI, 1:00 p.m. CT)

10/4 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. Northern Michigan (Halenbeck Hall)

10/4 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Mercyhurst (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m CT) (Radio X)

10/4 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Sioux Falls (Halenbeck Hall, 6:00 p.m CT)

10/4 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Concordia St. Paul (Husky Stadium, 6:00 p.m. CT) (Sports Stream)

10/4 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Roosevelt (Husky Stadium, 8:00 p.m. CT) (Sports Stream)

10/5 | SWIM – St. Cloud State vs. Northern Michigan (Halenbeck Hall)

10/5 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Mercyhurst (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 1:00 p.m CT) (Sports Stream)

10/5 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Southwest Minnesota State (Halenbeck Hall, 2:00 p.m CT)

10/5 | WXC – Minot Conference Preview (Souris Valley Golf Course, ND, 2:45 p.m CT)

10/5 | MHOCKEY – (Exhibition) St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota (Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6:00 p.m CT) (KVSC)

10/6 | MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomas (St. Paul, MN, 5:00 p.m. CT) (KVSC)

10/6 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State (Husky Stadium, 1:00 p.m. CT)