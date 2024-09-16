Huskies Sports Weekly Wrap – 9/9 – 9/15

Scores

9/13 MSOC | St. Cloud State 7, Upper Iowa 2

9/13 WSOC | St. Cloud State 2, Roosevelt 0

9/13 WVB | St. Cloud State 3, Findlay 1

9/14 WVB | Northern Michigan 3, St. Cloud State 2

9/14 WVB | St. Cloud State 3, #20 Michigan Tech 1

9/15 WSOC | St. Cloud State 1, UW Parkside 0

News

9/10 MHOCKEY – Huskies Selected To Finish 4th in NCHC Preseason Media Poll

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey was selected to finish fourth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Preseason Media Poll. The Huskies received 149 points in the voting polls, trailing Denver, North Dakota, and Colorado College. The University of Denver received 24 of the 30 first place votes. Rounding out the poll below St. Cloud were Omaha, Western Michigan, Minnesota Duluth, Arizona State, and Miami. The Huskies have captured three Penrose Cups, the last being in the 2018-2019 season. St. Cloud is coming off a fourth place finish last year.

9/12 WBB – St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Schedule

St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball has announced their 2024-2025 season schedule. The Huskies will open their season on October 30th as they travel to Brookings to face South Dakota State University in an exhibition game. The tentative schedule features 27 contests, with 16 of the Huskies’ 27 games slated to be played at Hallenbeck Hall. St. Cloud will open NSIC play on December 6th, when they Travel to Minot State.

9/12 WREST – St. Cloud State Wrestling Announces 2024-25 Schedule

St. Cloud State Wrestling has announced their 2024-25 schedule. The season is set to begin on Wednesday, October 30th with the annual Black and Red Classic which will be held at Halenbeck at 7:00 P.M. The Huskies are also set to compete in the Yellowjacket Open on Saturday, November 2nd and the Luther College Open on Saturday, November 9th before kicking off their dual schedule. St. Cloud will then be lined up for nine NSIC conference matchups, National Wrestlers Coaches Association National Duals, and two opens. The Huskies are coming off a fifth place finish a season ago and produced six All-Americans at last year’s national tournament.

9/13 MHOCKEY – St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey to Host Red/Black Scrimmage on Sept. 29

The first chance to see the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team in action will be on September 29th. The annual Red and Black scrimmage will be at 6:00 PM that Sunday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The scrimmage is open to the public, with doors scheduled to open an hour before puck drop. Doors will stay open until 7:00 PM.

9/13 WVB – St. Cloud State Volleyball Wraps Up Non Conference Tournament Play

St. Cloud State Volleyball, ranked 7th in the country, won two of their three contests at the UP North Tournament. The Huskies defeated Findlay 3-1 to open the tournament, before splitting their final two games on Saturday. The Huskies did pick up their fourth win over an AVCA top 25 team with their win over #20 Northern Michigan to close the tournament and are now 5-2 on the season. St. Cloud will open conference play on Thursday, Sept. 19th, against Minnesota State.

9/13 MSOC – Huskies Earn First Behind Caputo’s All-Time Performance

St Cloud State Men’s Soccer earned their first victory of the season as they took down Upper Iowa 7-2. Senior Midfielder Philip Caputo had a historic night where he set the single game program record for points with nine, tied the single game record for goals with three, and set the single game record for assists with three. The Huskies also set program records for largest margin of victory, most goals and assists in a single game, and most points in a single game. St. Cloud State will try to follow up their historic performance when they return to Husky Stadium on Tuesday, September 17th to take on Jamestown.

9/13 WSOC – St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer Sweeps First Road Trip

St. Cloud State Women’s Soccer earned victories in both their games this past weekend. Their first came in a 2-0 win over Roosevelt on Friday, followed by another shutout in a 1-0 win over UW Parkside. Junior redshirt goalkeeper Meriel Orahm made three saves over the two games. Both goals on Friday came from substitutes, with Gabby Hofeld and Darby Allen finding the back of the net. Junior Ellie Primerano scored her second goal of the season on Sunday. The Huskies are back in action against Minnesota Duluth on Thursday.

Looking Forward

9/17 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Jamestown (St. Cloud, 7:00 P.M. CT) (Radio X)

9/19 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State (St. Cloud, 6:30 P.M. CT) (Radio X)

9/20 | WXC – Roy Griak Invitational (Minneapolis, 12:15 P.M. CT)

9/20 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth (Duluth, 6:00 P.M. CT)

9/21 | WVB – St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Crookston (Crookston, 2:00 P.M. CT)

9/21 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Lindenwood (Maryland Heights, 6:00 P.M. CT) (Radio X)

9/21 | MSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Northern Michigan (St. Cloud, 7:00 P.M. CT) (SportsStream)

9/22 | WSOC – St. Cloud State vs. Bemidji State (St. Cloud, 1:00 P.M. CT)

9/22 | WHOCKEY – St. Cloud State vs. Lindenwood (Maryland Heights, 1:00 P.M. CT) (Radio X)