Huskies Start Fast and Never Let Up in Dismantling of Northland

By Luke Pader / Sports Reporter / St. Cloud Minn.

-The Huskies hosted the Lumberjacks on Saturday in a game that St. Cloud dominated in

every category on their way to a 93-43 blowout win. St. Cloud State dominated the Lumberjacks

right from the jump, getting out to a 13-0 lead in the first few minutes.

Wyatt Hawks was dominant throughout the first half and finished the game with 17 points on 80% shooting. Nate Dahl and Nathan Bunkosky were absolute dynamite on defense as well, each tallying three steals that got the Huskies out in transition. The Huskies had 14 points in transition and a whopping 30 points off turnovers.

St. Cloud took a 30 point lead to halftime and much of the 2nd half featured the depth of the Huskies getting their chance to shine. Isaac Neal and Lee Mark’s had 8 and 6 points respectively but it was Hanif Muhammed who came in and stole the spotlight. He finished shooting 8-14 and a team leading 19 points, truly making the most of his extra minutes. In the end the buzzer mercifully sounded for the Lumberjacks in the 50 point lopsided affair.

St. Cloud will be back in action on Wednesday on the road vs Michigan Tech.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.