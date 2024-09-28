Huskies Sweep Beavers behind Foley’s 12.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_goenner / Bemidji Minn.

-On Saturday September, 28 the St. The Cloud State Volleyball team earned a win over the Bemidji State Beavers.

The Huskies got out to an early 7-1 lead and using their smart play, and offensive prowess, they capitalized on Bemidji State’s mistakes and cruised to a 25-10 win in set one. The Beavers cleaned it up in set 2 but the Huskies held the Beavers back and after Shelby Kimm earned back to back service aces, the Huskies won set number two 25-18. The Huskies then earned a 25-17 win in set three behind Kenzie Foley’s 5 kills. The Huskies held the beavers to a hitting percentage of .010 on the night. Kenzie Foley’s 12 kills led the way for St Cloud State as they swept Bemidji State 3-0.

Next Up: St. Cloud State vs Minnesota Duluth. Tue, Oct, 1, 2024. 6:00 PM.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Rozko.