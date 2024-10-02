Huskies Sweep Bulldogs as Berran Reaches Milestone.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud Minn.

-On Tuesday, October 1, the St. Cloud State volleyball team defeated Minnesota Duluth 3-0 as Emma Berran reached 3,000 career assists.

The Huskies started fast in set one, getting out to an early 6-1 lead thanks to Emma Berran’s back to back service aces. Kenzie Foley tallied 5 kills in the first set as the Huskies defeated the Bulldogs 25-9 in set one. The Bulldogs started strong in set two getting out to a 12-7 lead. St Cloud State soon tied it up at 17 thanks to several kills set up by several great assists from Emma Berran. The Huskies didn’t let up and took a 25-21 win in set two to lead Minnesota Duluth 2 sets to none. Set number three was very close with both teams swapping leads. Neither team led by more than three points and the Huskies squeezed out a 27-25 win to sweep the Bulldogs 3-0 as Emma Berran earned her three thousandth assist on the final point.

Next Up:

The Huskies will play Sioux Falls on Friday, October 4 at 6:00 PM in Halenbeck Hall.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Rozko.