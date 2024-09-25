Huskies Sweep Golden Bears as Foley Sets 2 Records.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud Minn.

-On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the St Cloud State Volleyball team defeated Concordia St. Paul 3-0. Kenzie Foley’s 14 kills makes her #1 all time in kills at St. Cloud State with 1,659 total career kills. She also set a new all time record in points with 15.5 points on the night for a 1,869 in her career, more than any other SCSU volleyball player in history.

The first set was very tight and St. Cloud would take a 30-28 victory behind Sam Zimmerman’s 6 kills. The Huskies got out to an early 4-1 lead in set 2 and went on to take a 25-19 win to go up 2 -0 over the Golden Bears. Set number three was tight once again but Ella Thompson and Kenzie Foley helped the Huskies earn a 25-22 win to secure the 3-0 sweep over #9 Concordia St. Paul.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Rozko.