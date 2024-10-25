Huskies Topple Augustana In Series Opener

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s hockey won their homecoming matchup over the Augustana Vikings 4-3 at the Brooks Center on Friday.

If you’ve kept up with the Huskies so far this season, you’d know they’ve played a defense-first style of hockey. This contest against the Vikings was anything but. The high-flying action would start less than a minute into the game when Augustana forward Owen Bohn netted a goal on a play created by former SCSU defenseman Brady Ziemer, giving the Vikings a 1-0 lead. The Huskies would respond shortly after, when the St. Cloud native Nick Portz notched his first tally of the season, tying the game at one. Play would continue to tip in the Huskies favor for the next minutes, but a odd-man break would see Owen Bohn net his second of the period giving the Vikings a 2-1 lead. Transfer defenseman Josh Zinger would have something to say about that though, as he would net his first goal as a Husky, sending the game to the first intermission tied a 2 apiece.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

As the second period got underway, SCSU continued their domination in the offensive zone. Nick Portz would make it a homecoming to remember, notching his second of the game, and matching his season total from the year previous. Later, Daimon Gardner would get in on the action, scoring his first goal as a Husky, and doubling the SCSU lead. The lead would hold the rest of the way through the second period, giving the St. Cloud squad a multi-goal lead heading into the third and final frame.

Augustana would not fade quietly in the third. The action was as even as it had been all night, with both teams creating chances, and the Vikings inching back into the game. Minnesota native Owen Baumgartner would bring the Vikings back within one at the 5:05 mark, but SCSU would hold on to survive. As the final horn sounded, the score would read 4-3, with shots and faceoffs favoring the Vikings 32-29 and 32-27, respectively. However, as a product of the Huskies constant offensive pressure in the first two periods, SCSU attempted 23 more shots, forcing Augustana to block 27 of them. Of note, SCSU went 0-3 on the powerplay during the game, and did not take a penalty of their own.

On the win, Head Coach Brett Larson had high praise for his team, saying, “That was as crisp offensively as we’ve been this year, and that’s what’s been missing. Even though the powerplay didn’t score we created a lot of chances, and I just felt like that was the best game of the year.” Later, Senior forward Nick Portz would add, “It’s definitely one I’ll remember for a long time,” when asked about being the homecoming hero.

Up Next: St. Cloud State will play the second game of the homecoming series, looking for a sweep against Augustana. Puck Drop for game two is slated for 5:00 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 4:30. Carl Goenner and Alexander Fern will be on the call, where you can find the game online at kvsc.org, or on the main airways 88.1 FM KVSC.