Huskies Topple Miami 3-1

By Kyle Ginsbach/Assist. Sports Director/@GinsbachKyle

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey followed their disappointing effort on Friday night with a victory over the Miami Redhawks on Saturday night.

After a disappointing performance where the Huskies let a lesser team steal a point from them the night previous, St. Cloud State was all business in the first period on Saturday. They would outpace, outshoot, and win more faceoffs than the Redhawks through the first 20 minutes. Sophomore netminder Isak Posch would only have to make two saves, while his counterpart Bruno Bruveris faced 20 attempts from the Huskies, 15 of which, made it to the net. Luckily for Miami, both teams would head into the first intermission tied at 0.

Bill Prout (CenterIceView)

If the first period was dominant in favor of the Huskies, there isn’t an adjective that does the Huskies efforts in the second period justice. SCSU would log 18 more shots on goal, but it this time their pucks would hit nylon. On a play created by Tyson Gross, Anaheim Ducks draft pick Austin Burnevik and St. Cloud State would take the 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Mason Salquist would double the lead, giving the Huskies their second 2-0 margin on the weekend. That lead wouldn’t slip away for the second straight night though, as Burnevik would find the back of the net for the second time in the period, enlarging the lead to 3-0. Miami graduate forward Colby Ambrosio would further the damage for the Redhawks, taking a game misconduct in the final minutes of the period as well, ending his night early. St. Cloud State wouldn’t score on the major penalty, but would carry the 3-0 lead into the second intermission.

The final period would basically be elementary. Miami would score on an early powerplay chance from Johnny Waldron, but that would be it for the scoring. The late 6-on-5 action wouldn’t see any more goals, allowing the Huskies to escape the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center with the five-point weekend and a 3-1 Saturday victory.

After the game, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson said this about his team’s bounceback performance, “I liked (our effort) tonight a lot. Other than a couple of penalties that I let the guys know about, other than that little lapse in discipline, I loved our game tonight.”

Up Next: St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey will have a break from game-time action next week before traveling to Colorado Springs to take on Colorado College the week afterward. You can catch more details for the CCU series on the KVSC website as the series nears.