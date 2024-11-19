Husky Mens Basketball Takes Down Undefeated Peacocks

It’s still very early in the season, but the St. Cloud State men’s basketball team already had a quality win at home. The Huskies hosted the then undefeated 3-0 Upper Iowa Peacocks to try and bounce back after dropping the home opener to Concordia-St. Paul and they delivered.

Despite not having standout Jamiir Allen on the court, the Huskies were able to narrowly get the 66-65 win off the back of a breakout game from sophomore big man Wyatt Hawks. Hawks put 24 points on the board for St. Cloud, while also snagging 13 rebounds and 4 steals. The Huskies will look to carry momentum into their Saturday home game against Northland College.