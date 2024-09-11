Hwy. 25 bridge in Monticello closing overnight again in Sept.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Drivers in Waite Park can expect another round of overnight closures for the Highway 25 bridge in Monticello.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the bridge over the Mississippi River will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. four times in the month of September.

They are:

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Thursday, Sept. 19

Monday, Sept. 23

Tuesday, Sept. 24

MnDOT says the nighttime road closures are required for the contractor to repave the northbound lanes.

The closures are subject to change due to weather or other delays.

Construction on the Highway 25 bridge is expected to last through late October.