Hymlarova Drafted by Hometown PWHL Minnesota

By Max Steigauf / @MSteigauf

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Cloud State’s Klara Hymlarova will be staying in the state of hockey after Monday night’s second annual PWHL draft.

Klara Hymlarova dances the “Griddy” after scoring a goal against The University of St. Thomas. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics.

Hymlarova was taken by PWHL Minnesota in the third round with the fifteenth overall pick. Minnesota’s head coach Ken Klee has previously stated that he would use Hymlarova as a forward, but Hymlarova provides some flexibility to Minnesota’s lineup after playing nearly every position for the Huskies last year. In a salary cap league versatility like that could be extremely valuable.

Hymlarova scored a team leading 24 points (8-16-24) and was second in goals scored. She will join former SCSU coach Mira Jalosuo who is an assistant coach with the Minnesota team.

Hymlarova celebrates with her team after scoring a goal. Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

St. Cloud’s Captain Taylor Lind was not picked in the draft along with Laura Kluge ’20 who will be free agents for the upcoming season.