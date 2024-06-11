Jun 11, 2024
Hymlarova Drafted by Hometown PWHL Minnesota
By Max Steigauf / @MSteigauf
ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Cloud State’s Klara Hymlarova will be staying in the state of hockey after Monday night’s second annual PWHL draft.
Hymlarova was taken by PWHL Minnesota in the third round with the fifteenth overall pick. Minnesota’s head coach Ken Klee has previously stated that he would use Hymlarova as a forward, but Hymlarova provides some flexibility to Minnesota’s lineup after playing nearly every position for the Huskies last year. In a salary cap league versatility like that could be extremely valuable.
Hymlarova scored a team leading 24 points (8-16-24) and was second in goals scored. She will join former SCSU coach Mira Jalosuo who is an assistant coach with the Minnesota team.
St. Cloud’s Captain Taylor Lind was not picked in the draft along with Laura Kluge ’20 who will be free agents for the upcoming season.