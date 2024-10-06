I-94 crash hospitalizes two in Wright County

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

OTSEGO, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash on I-94 in Wright County.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, October 4, troopers say 39-year-old Christopher Mclane of Blaine was driving westbound in a cargo van when he and 20-year-old Claire Kroska of Foley crashed near Otsego.

Foley was heading eastbound in an SUV.

Both drivers were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for their injuries.

The crash is under investigation.