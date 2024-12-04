Dec 4, 2024
I-94 crash kills a 15-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman
By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director
ALBANY TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Minneapolis woman and a 15-year-old girl have died in a two-car crash on I-94.
Troopers say around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 42-year-old Sarah Jones of Minneapolis was driving eastbound on I-94 with a 15-year-old passenger when her car rear-ended a semi truck near Albany Township.
First responders pronounced Jones and the teen dead at the scene.
The 21-year-old driver was taken to Melrose Hospital but is OK.
It is unknown if alcohol was a factor.
The crash is under investigation.