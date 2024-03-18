I-94 crash kills elderly man near Hasty over the weekend

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SILVER CREEK TWP., Minn. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of the man killed in an early morning crash in Wright County over the weekend.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday near the Hasty exit of Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi and pickup truck were traveling westbound on I-94 when they crashed into each other.

The driver of the pickup, 81-year-old Dennis Wendell of North Oaks, died on impact.

Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.