I-94 Expanding to Three Lanes in Wright County

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Interstate 94 is expanding to three lanes in Wright County.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the approval of funding for eight statewide projects through the Corridors of Commerce program Tuesday.

Among those eight projects included the segment of I-94 between Monticello and Albertville and the last remaining stretch of I-94 between Clearwater and the 694/494 split.

MnDOT granted $78 million for a three-lane expansion in both directions.

They did not announce when construction will begin or how long it will take.