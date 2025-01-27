Icebox Classic Speech & Debate Tournament to be held at SCSU Ritsche auditorium

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The MN Omicron Chapter of Pi Kappa Delta Forensics, the St. Cloud State University Speech & Debate program, and the Judy C. Pearson Department of Communication Studies will host the Icebox Classic Speech and Debate Tournament.

The event will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Ritsche lobby 2nd floor and Stewart Hall on the SCSU campus.

The tournament will be attented by University teams from across the upper-Midwest, and SCSU Forensics members will be directing the event competitions.

The event is free and open to SCSU students and the public.

Registration will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Friday, January 31, 2025.