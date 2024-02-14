Investigators arrest two people in Benton County for having methamphetamine

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Investigators made a couple arrests earlier this month after finding multiple pounds of methamphetamine in a home in Benton County.

Investigators received information from Minneapolis Airport Police about a package containing methamphetamine that was going to be delivered a house in the City of Rice.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force then conducted a signed knock and announce search warrant on 115th Street Northwest. There they found “multiple pounds of methamphetamine.”

Investigators later arrested 33-year-old Pedro Ramirez Corrales and 23-year-old Jorge Corrales Aragon for 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.

They are currently being held at Benton County Jail.