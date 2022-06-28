Isanti Man Killed in Horse Accident Monday at the MAC in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A man from Isanti was killed in an accident with a horse and buggy at an event in St. Cloud Monday afternoon.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Municipal Athletic Complex just before 2:30 p.m. with a report of a man being injured by a horse. Officers found the 44-year-old injured man who was at the MAC for a special event with his Clydesdale horses and a carriage. He was there to give rides in the parking lot and was walking the horses on a lead when he lost control and was run over by one of the horses.

The horses then continued running towards the golf course with the carriage still attached and the victim’s 5-year-old son in the carriage. The horses were stopped a short distance in to the nearby Veteran’s golf course when the carriage became stuck on a tree. The 5-year-old child was not injured. Another family member was able to get the horses back into their trailer safely and no one else was injured.

The victim was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where he died.