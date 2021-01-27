Join Virtual Town Hall with New Senator Aric Putnam

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

New State Senator Aric Putnam will be hosting an online town hall on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.

The town hall will be one of Putnam’s first steps to showing a more transparent and accountable government.

Putnam will share what he’s been working on during his first month in the Senate and what to anticipate moving forward.

Attendance in the zoom will be limited to 100 people, but the event will be livestreamed on Putnam’s Facebook page.

You can register here to get the Zoom link.