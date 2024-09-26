Kenzie Foley Achieves Milestone

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_goenner.

Kenzie Foley entered the 2024 season with 1,480 total career kills which ranked her fourth all time at St. Cloud State and 1670.5 total career points. She was 177 kills away from tying the all-time record of 1,657 kills at St. Cloud State that was held by her former teammate Linsey Rachel and 189.5 points away from Kathy Davis’s all-time points record at SCSU. In just her 10th game of the 2024 season, Kenzie Foley broke both Linsey Rachel’s kill record and Davis’s points record at St. Cloud State with her 84th career double digit match. Foley finished the match with 14 kills, 1 block, and one service ace. She now holds both the St. Cloud State All Time Points record with 1869 and the all-time kill record with 1659 and she still has at least 16 games left in the season.

After the 2020 volleyball season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Foley stepped on the court as a true freshman in 2021 and became an instant impact player for the Huskies. In her first game at SCSU, she earned a team leading 12 kills while hitting .647. She added 7 digs and 3 blocks in the teams 3-0 Win over UW-Parkside.

Kenzie Foley went on to finish the season with a team leading 451 kills and finished second on the team in digs with 350. She finished the season ranked 22nd in the nation in Kills Per Set as well. In 2021 Foley was named The NSIC Freshman of the Year, the AVCA Division 2 freshman of the year, was selected to the 2021-All NSIC team, to the 2021 NSIC all-tournament team and was a 2021 AVCA all-American.

In 2022, Kenzie Foley continued her impressive play racking up double-digit kills in 30 of the teams 34 matches and 10 or more digs in 21 of those matches. Foleys led the team with 484 kills and was second in Service Aces (39) and Digs (390) while leading the team to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. Her 4.07 Kills Per Set and 4.7 Points Per Set ranked her first in the conference in both stats. Foley was once again selected to the All-NSIC 1st team, the NSIC All-Tournament Team, was selected to the NCAA All-Central Region Team and was a 2022 AVCA all-American.

2023 was filled with even more accolades for Kenzie Foley as she proved to be playing in the prime of her career. She set a new career high in kills when she tied the single game kill record (32) vs Minnesota Duluth on October 12, 2024. She scored double-digit kills in every match and 20 or more in 10 of those matches. Her 545 kills led the team and was the second most kills by any St. Cloud State player in a single season throughout history. She led the NSIC and the NCAA in kills per set and ranked 2nd nationally in points per set.

In 2023, for the third year in a row, Foley was an All NSIC award recipient and was named to the NSIC All-Tournament team. In addition, she added an abundance of awards, including.