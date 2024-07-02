Kolbinger Skatepark in Becker gets makeover starting July 8

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BECKER, Minn. — After 30 years, a skatepark in Sherburne County is getting a makeover.

Starting Monday, July 8, the Kolbinger Skatepark in Becker, Minn. will be closed for staff to remove the old ramps and rails and prep for the installation of new equipment.

Over the years, Public Works staff have done many repairs on difference pieces of the skatepark but some of them don’t have enough material left for further touchups.

In April, the Becker City Council approved for the skatepark to be replaced.

Installation is scheduled to start on July 15 with plans to reopen on July 24.