Kushner’s 7 Aces Help Huskies Split Last Day of Up North Tournament.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / Houghton, Mich:

-On September 14, the St Cloud State Volleyball team lost to Northern Michigan and then defeated Michigan Tech. in their last two matches of the UP-North Tournament.

St. Cloud State first faced the Northern Michigan Wildcats who defeated the Huskies 3 sets to 2.

Kenzie Foley had 32 kills tieing the SCSU single game kill record and matching her career high. St Cloud State won the first set 25-21 behind Foley’s 7 kills and Northern Michigan won set two 25-23. The Huskies then put their foot on the gas and won set number three 25-19. The Wildcats proceeded to hold St. Cloud to a Hitting percentage of .176 in both sets four and five to earn a 3-2 win.

In their second match of the day, the Huskies defeated Michigan Tech in 4 sets. Keeley Kurschner earned 7 service aces and Ella Thompson scored a career high 20 kills.. The first set was close and with back to back service aces from Keeley Kurschner, St Cloud was able to get out a five point lead and cruise to a 25-18 win in set 1. Michigan Tech began the second set fast, but St Cloud stored back to take win set number two as well. Michigan Tech then won set number three, but Keeley Kurschner’s Fantastic serving helped the Huskies win set 4 and the match 3-1.

Next Up:

The Huskies head home and begin conference play against Minnesota State Mankato on Thursday, September 26. Opening serve is scheduled for 6:30 PM live on RadioX with Carl Goenner on the call.