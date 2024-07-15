KVSC Co-Presents First Avenue’s 2024 Rock Lottery

KVSC-88.1 FM is proud to co-present this year’s edition of First Avenue’s Rock Lottery, which takes place on Friday, June 26, 2024.

A celebration of Minnesota musicians, First Avenue’s Rock Lottery brings together more than two dozen skilled performers and assembles them into ad hoc supergroups for a one-night only performance.

Each of the five bands is given 48 hours to write and develop several originals and one cover song. They will then take the stage at First Avenue to perform their quickly created sets for the crowd.

The individuals already booked to participate in the Rock Lottery include:

Connor Bahauddin (Ivers, Chutes, Daphne Jane)

Brett Bjornrud (Poolboy, Molly Brandt, Willow Creek Brothers)

Steve Brantseg (The Suburbs, Faith Boblett)

Mary Bue

Amber DeBellis (Shawty Ensemble, formerly Alien Book Club)

Hank Donato (Beemer)

Martin Dosh

Luke Enyheart (Beemer)

Sophia Eris

Colby Hansen (Mike Kota, Yellow Ostrich, minigolf)

Juice Lord

Pat Keen (Humbird)

Kate Malanaphy (Keep for Cheap, Fend)

Nadirah McGill (Gully Boys)

Colin Mitchell (RAWTWHYLAH, room3)

Maggie Morrison

Lars Pruitt (Yam Haus)

Demetri Rallis (Frogleg)

Toby Ramaswamy (Tabah, Barlow, rice)

Mae Simpson

Maddie Thies (Anni XO, Ginny and the Fizz, Sister Species)

First Avenue’s Rock Lottery happens on Friday, July 26, 2024 and is an 18+ show. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show gets underway at 7:30 p.m. More information about tickets and other show specifics can be found at First Avenue’s website.

First Avenue’s Rock Lottery is also the subject of the next episode of KVSC’s BACKSTAGES. The episode airs on Thursday, July 18 at 12:30 p.m.