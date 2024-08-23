KVSC Broadcasts Live from the Minnesota State Fair

KVSC had an amazing time broadcasting live from opening day of the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. And there’s more to come!

KVSC will bring you live updates from The Great Minnesota Get-Together on the following days:

Saturday, August 24

Sunday, September 1

Monday, September 2

In addition to the periodic updates throughout those days, KVSC will present special editions of some of your favorite shows broadcast live from the Education Building at the Minnesota State Fair:

FRETS on Saturday, August 24

GRANITE CITY ROCK CAFE on Saturday, August 24

CLASSIC ROCK PART 1 on Sunday, September 1

Check the On-Air Schedule page for more details on the airtimes of the individual programs.

Listen in or stop by and visit us at the Minnesota State Fair! It’s another way that KVSC is radio that’s as local as it gets.