KVSC Joins with Project 37 for a Triple Bill of Local Bands on March 22

KVSC is proud to support Project 37 in presenting a great show at the Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud! We’re featuring local new wave, indie, and rock bands for a night like no other.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:00 p.m. There’s a suggested $5.00 donation at the door, and every single dollar donated to Project 37 goes directly into funding more shows just like these.

Meet the bands!

THE INCREDIBLY HUMBLE // local sad rock

In their own words: “The Incredibly Humble is the greatest band ever.”

Find them at on Facebook!

WILD RESIDENCE // feel-good indie

Wild Residence is a dyed in the wool, DIY popular music group from St. Cloud. The group blends sunny harmonies and homebrew earnestness with buzz-bin bubble grunge and singer-songwriter craftsmanship. Its members, all St. Cloud natives, include guitarist/vocalist Tyler Stoering, pianist/vocalist Angela Ringsmuth (Build Paradise, etc.), bassist Jermey Fromm-Ringsmuth, and percussionist Matthew Mangini Luczak (Blind Intersection), all of whom have gigged across central Minnesota.

Find them on Facebook and Instagram!

VideoTape // post-punk, new wave

A brand new “new wave” band, VideoTape aims to vibe with you with a variety of original and cover music.

Project 37 is a non-profit with a mission to provide spaces and opportunities for all ages to enjoy music in safe and sober environments. You can help them continue that goal by coming to shows, following them on Facebook and Instagram, or telling people about what they do.

This event is supported by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.