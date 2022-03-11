KVSC Presents Jaedyn James and Kiss The Tiger @ Red Carpet Friday, April 22

BA rockin’ women of the Minnesota music scene Jaedyn James and Kiss The Tiger are heading to Cloud Town for KVSC’s spring concert on Friday, April 22 at the Red Carpet Nightclub.

It’s the LET’s GO Show!

The doors open at 8 p.m., the rock starts at 9:30 p.m. This is a 21+ show with a very reasonable cover charge based on the sheer volume of rock that will penetrate your being.

Jaedyn James = Funk.Love.Soul freshly birthed from the loins of South Minneapolis. Led by the vocally brash Ms. James, she’s bringing news songs and a post-pandemic attitude. Jaedyn’s fierce vocals will reel you in and mesmerize your spirit.

Kiss the Tiger: Inspired by the sounds and energy of The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, and Patti Smith… Kiss the Tiger has breathed new life into 21st century rock and roll. Their album “Vicious Kid” is receiving national attention and they will bring it to St. Cloud.

This show is made possible thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Legacy Fund.